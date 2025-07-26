India-UK FTA: A Historic Boost, Says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK as a historic milestone, indicative of increased global trust and national self-assurance. Modi emphasized the transformative potential of this pact in achieving India's vision of becoming a developed nation.

During the event, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, focusing on infrastructure development. Key projects include a new airport terminal in Tuticorin and significant railway and highway enhancements, which aim to accelerate Tamil Nadu's growth and create job opportunities.

Infrastructure and energy emerged as focal points of Modi's address, highlighting their role as development backbones. The event also featured participation from Tamil Nadu's Governor, state ministers, and other officials who recognized the contributions of regional freedom fighters, underscoring the historical significance of the day's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)