Historic FTA Between India and UK Strengthens Economic Ties, Boosts Tamil Nadu's Growth

In a decisive move to bolster economic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the recently established Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK as 'historic.' This landmark deal is seen as a symbol of global trust in India's economy and stands to significantly benefit Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi emphasized the economic advantages of the FTA, including zero tax on 99% of Indian products in Britain, paving the way for increased demand and production. He highlighted the state's infrastructure and energy projects as critical to Tamil Nadu's development.

The Prime Minister's commitment to Tamil Nadu's progress was evident as he laid foundation stones for key projects and reiterated the NDA government's dedication to the state's growth. The inauguration of a new airport terminal in Tuticorin was among the highlights, showcasing India's ongoing infrastructural advancements.

