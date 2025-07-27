Russia's Diplomatic Stance: Unheeded Calls for Dialogue
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Russia's preference for resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means, but claims these efforts were rejected by both Ukraine and Western nations, leading to continued military operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:31 IST
In a statement on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's commitment to diplomatic solutions in the Ukraine conflict.
Peskov was quoted by TASS agency, asserting that despite Moscow's intentions, Ukraine and Western countries dismissed dialogue proposals.
This, he claimed, necessitates the ongoing military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
