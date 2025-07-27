Bhopal Metro Gears Up for October Launch with Priority Corridor
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the Bhopal Metro is on track for an October launch. With a budget of Rs 6,941.40 crore, the project aims to improve travel and environmental sustainability. The priority corridor from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS is expected to open soon.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the Bhopal Metro, voicing optimism for its October launch from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS. The ambitious urban project promises enhanced connectivity and environmental benefits.
During a test ride, Yadav evaluated the metro's features, emphasizing rapid progress. He stated the government's commitment to delivering this metro service swiftly, with remaining work expected to wrap up soon.
Yadav detailed the project's budget and timeline, noting the Rs 6,941.40 crore investment and plans to operationalize priority corridors. The metro is set to cover significant urban stretches by 2030, promising to revolutionize city commuting.
