Bhopal Metro Gears Up for October Launch with Priority Corridor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the Bhopal Metro, voicing optimism for its October launch from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS. The ambitious urban project promises enhanced connectivity and environmental benefits.

During a test ride, Yadav evaluated the metro's features, emphasizing rapid progress. He stated the government's commitment to delivering this metro service swiftly, with remaining work expected to wrap up soon.

Yadav detailed the project's budget and timeline, noting the Rs 6,941.40 crore investment and plans to operationalize priority corridors. The metro is set to cover significant urban stretches by 2030, promising to revolutionize city commuting.

(With inputs from agencies.)