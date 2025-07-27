Left Menu

Bhopal Metro Gears Up for October Launch with Priority Corridor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the Bhopal Metro is on track for an October launch. With a budget of Rs 6,941.40 crore, the project aims to improve travel and environmental sustainability. The priority corridor from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS is expected to open soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:16 IST
Bhopal Metro Gears Up for October Launch with Priority Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the Bhopal Metro, voicing optimism for its October launch from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS. The ambitious urban project promises enhanced connectivity and environmental benefits.

During a test ride, Yadav evaluated the metro's features, emphasizing rapid progress. He stated the government's commitment to delivering this metro service swiftly, with remaining work expected to wrap up soon.

Yadav detailed the project's budget and timeline, noting the Rs 6,941.40 crore investment and plans to operationalize priority corridors. The metro is set to cover significant urban stretches by 2030, promising to revolutionize city commuting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025