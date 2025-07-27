Naidu's Singapore Trip: Elevating Andhra Pradesh to a Global Investment Hub

During his pivotal five-day visit to Singapore, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed his state's readiness for global investments, showcasing its strengths in green energy, electronics, and logistics. Engaging with prominent investors and the Indian High Commissioner, he emphasized Andhra's vast potential and ambitious projects.

Naidu unveiled plans to produce 160 gigawatts of green energy and establish India's first Quantum Valley in Amaravati, partnering with global tech giants like Google. His efforts aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a gateway for Singaporean investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as defense, aerospace, and data centers.

Interest from major Singaporean firms, including ST Telemedia and Keppel Corporation, signals promising collaboration prospects. Discussions also spanned artificial intelligence and housing initiatives, fostering an environment ripe for sustainable industrial and infrastructural growth in Andhra Pradesh's rapidly developing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)