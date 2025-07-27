Train Derailment in Southwestern Germany Causes Injuries

A passenger train derailed on Sunday in the Biberach district of southwestern Germany, leaving several people injured, according to reports by the German news agency dpa.

The precise number of injured and the severity of their conditions have not been disclosed by federal police, who are still investigating the incident.

The derailment occurred nearly 20 kilometres from the French border, though the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, as per the latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)