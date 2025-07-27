Train Derailment in Southwestern Germany Causes Injuries
In southwestern Germany, a passenger train derailed, injuring several people. The accident occurred in the Biberach district, close to the French border. Federal police reported to dpa that the severity and details of the injuries remain unclear, and the cause of the derailment is yet unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:18 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A passenger train derailed on Sunday in the Biberach district of southwestern Germany, leaving several people injured, according to reports by the German news agency dpa.
The precise number of injured and the severity of their conditions have not been disclosed by federal police, who are still investigating the incident.
The derailment occurred nearly 20 kilometres from the French border, though the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, as per the latest updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
