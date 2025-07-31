Left Menu

Radico Khaitan Reports Stellar 73% Profit Surge, Eyes Premium Market Growth

Radico Khaitan Ltd reported a 73.14% increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, driven by volume growth and premiumisation. Revenue increased by 24.56% and EBITDA surged by 55.6%. The company plans to maintain this trend through premium offerings and a stable raw material environment.

Radico Khaitan Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian liquor industry, announced a significant 73.14% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.52 crore for the first quarter of FY26, bolstered by substantial volume growth.

The company, known for its popular brands such as Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka, recorded a sharp rise in revenue to Rs 5,313.51 crore, marking a 24.56% increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, total expenses rose to Rs 5,133.54 crore.

Chairman Lalit Khaitan emphasized the company's strategic focus on premiumisation, which significantly contributed to a 37.5% growth in IMFL volume. Maintaining an optimistic outlook, the company remains committed to margin expansion and reducing net debt through continued growth in the premium segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

