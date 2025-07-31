Left Menu

GHCL Ltd Experiences Decline in Profit Amidst Sales Slump

Soda ash manufacturer GHCL Ltd reported a 4.32% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.11 crore for the June quarter, attributed to slow sales. The company's net income also saw a decline compared to the previous year. Additionally, GHCL extended its mining lease rights in Gujarat for another 20 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:28 IST
GHCL Ltd Experiences Decline in Profit Amidst Sales Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GHCL Ltd, a major player in the soda ash industry, has announced a 4.32% decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, with profits dropping to Rs 144.11 crore compared to Rs 150.63 crore a year earlier. The downturn is attributed primarily to sluggish sales, as noted in their latest regulatory filing.

The Noida-headquartered company also reported a decrease in net income, falling from Rs 848.76 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 822.54 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. This highlights the challenges GHCL faces in maintaining its income levels amid changing market conditions.

In a strategic move, GHCL has secured a 20-year extension on its mining lease rights for lignite spanning 171 hectares in Khadsaliya village, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat. This development indicates the company's continued focus on resource expansion and long-term operational planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025