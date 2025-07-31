GHCL Ltd Experiences Decline in Profit Amidst Sales Slump

GHCL Ltd, a major player in the soda ash industry, has announced a 4.32% decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, with profits dropping to Rs 144.11 crore compared to Rs 150.63 crore a year earlier. The downturn is attributed primarily to sluggish sales, as noted in their latest regulatory filing.

The Noida-headquartered company also reported a decrease in net income, falling from Rs 848.76 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 822.54 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. This highlights the challenges GHCL faces in maintaining its income levels amid changing market conditions.

In a strategic move, GHCL has secured a 20-year extension on its mining lease rights for lignite spanning 171 hectares in Khadsaliya village, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat. This development indicates the company's continued focus on resource expansion and long-term operational planning.

