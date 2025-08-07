Transforming Friends into Neighbors: Mantra's Innovative Referral Program

In an innovative move to fortify community bonds, Mantra is thrilled to unveil the Mantra Best Friends Fes7val, a referral program encouraging residents to bring their closest friends into the neighborhood. The initiative is a celebration of friendships, manifesting in shared morning walks and communal evening gatherings, further amplified by the joy of watching children grow up together.

Launched to nurture the spirit of communal living, the festival empowers existing residents of any Mantra project in Pune to introduce their friends to the lifestyle, while offering new buyers the chance to connect with residents for unique referral benefits. This creates a mutually beneficial opportunity where close-knit neighborhoods flourish, and friendships transition into familial bonds. Successful referrals result in rewards for Mantra Residents and exclusive purchase benefits for new buyers, enhancing the quality of life in these enriched communities.

According to Rohit Gupta, CEO of Mantra, "A home transcends the dimensions of its physical space. It's the essence of community and the people who inhabit it that truly make it special. With Mantra Best Friends Fes7val (BFF), we aim to create environments not merely of bricks but of lasting, shared stories where friends seamlessly become an integral part of the family." This community-oriented initiative reflects Mantra's commitment to investing in not just properties, but in relationships, promising a lifestyle that echoes beyond the confines of homes.

