BEML's Project BRAHMA: Boosting India's Rail Manufacturing

In a major push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the public sector unit BEML is setting up a manufacturing unit for railway coaches in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. This facility, officially named Project BRAHMA, will produce Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro rail coaches.

The foundation for the manufacturing hub will be laid by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 10, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav attending virtually. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the Rs 1800 crore project's significance for the state's development, particularly benefiting the Bhopal metropolitan region.

With plans to create approximately 5000 jobs, Project BRAHMA is set to place Madhya Pradesh prominently on India's railway production map. Spanning 148 acres in Umaria village, the plant aims to manufacture up to 1100 coaches annually within five years, fostering a self-reliant and globally competitive rail manufacturing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)