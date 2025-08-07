Century Plyboards' Profit Surges 55% Amid Rising Revenues

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Thursday announced a significant 55% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 52.93 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This impressive surge was fueled by enhanced revenues from its plywood, MDF, and laminate divisions.

In comparison to last year's net profit figure of Rs 34.11 crore, the company showcased robust growth driven by a 16.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,169.36 crore. Operational expenses also saw a marginal uptick, notably from increased material costs and employee benefits.

Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka attributed this success to premium product offerings, expanded distribution channels, and advancements in green innovation, highlighting the company's capacity expansion in Laminates and MDF, which has boosted production volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)