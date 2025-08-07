Maharashtra Rallies to Combat US Tariff Blow
In response to the US's new tariff increase affecting Indian exports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a high-level meeting assessing potential economic impacts on the state. Key areas such as GDP, employment, and trade were discussed. Immediate coordination with the Central government is planned to protect Maharashtra's economic interests.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a high-stakes meeting to gauge the impact of the recent US tariff increase on the state's economy, particularly its export-dependent sectors. The urgency follows US President Trump's decision to impose a steep 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods, effective August 27.
The Maharashtra government promptly assembled senior officials, including Chief Economic Advisor Praveensingh Pardeshi, along with experts from the Mumbai School of Economics, to dissect potential challenges. Fadnavis emphasized safeguarding Maharashtra's global competitiveness and economic well-being.
Officials have been directed to engage with the Central government, aiming for strategic collaboration. Expert opinions will shape Maharashtra's response plan, ensuring it can weather the economic repercussions and uphold industry resilience.
