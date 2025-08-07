Left Menu

Maharashtra Rallies to Combat US Tariff Blow

In response to the US's new tariff increase affecting Indian exports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a high-level meeting assessing potential economic impacts on the state. Key areas such as GDP, employment, and trade were discussed. Immediate coordination with the Central government is planned to protect Maharashtra's economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:38 IST
Maharashtra Rallies to Combat US Tariff Blow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a high-stakes meeting to gauge the impact of the recent US tariff increase on the state's economy, particularly its export-dependent sectors. The urgency follows US President Trump's decision to impose a steep 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods, effective August 27.

The Maharashtra government promptly assembled senior officials, including Chief Economic Advisor Praveensingh Pardeshi, along with experts from the Mumbai School of Economics, to dissect potential challenges. Fadnavis emphasized safeguarding Maharashtra's global competitiveness and economic well-being.

Officials have been directed to engage with the Central government, aiming for strategic collaboration. Expert opinions will shape Maharashtra's response plan, ensuring it can weather the economic repercussions and uphold industry resilience.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025