Global Shares and Gold Surge Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Global stock markets experienced a significant rise on Friday, buoyed by investor beliefs in potential U.S. interest rate cuts. The dollar followed an upward trajectory, while gold futures spiked due to reports of new U.S. tariffs on gold bar imports.

The Federal Reserve's evolving dynamics, marked by possible leadership changes and policy discussions, have created uncertainty regarding future interest rate actions. President Trump's nomination of Stephen Miran to the Fed's governing board aligns with his stance on monetary policy adjustments.

Markets also reacted to newly imposed tariffs and economic data forecasts. U.S. gold futures reached new heights following a report of tariffs on Swiss bullion exports, reflecting ongoing volatility in global trade relations and their economic impacts.

