Freight Stability and Festive Optimism: India's Mobility Sector Gears Up
Truck rental charges remained stable in July across major routes, with some regional upticks. The report by Shriram Finance highlights a steady momentum in India's mobility sector amid preparations for the festive season. Vehicle sales showed resilience, with electric vehicles continuing their upward trend despite some sector-specific declines.
In July, truck rental charges across major Indian routes largely maintained stability, according to a report, signaling a balanced demand-supply environment nationwide.
While freight rates on arterial routes such as Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata-Delhi saw no change, others like Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru experienced a minor increase of 2.3 per cent month-on-month. Notably, the Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata route saw a 10 per cent rise, and the Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi route rose by 8 per cent, reflecting robust demand for long-haul freight.
Shriram Finance noted a steady march in the country's mobility sector, buoyed by festive preparations and favorable monsoon conditions. This trend indicates potential increases in freight rates as product demand peaks, juxtaposed with resilient vehicle sales and burgeoning electric vehicle momentum.
