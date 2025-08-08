Freight Stability and Festive Optimism: India's Mobility Sector Gears Up

In July, truck rental charges across major Indian routes largely maintained stability, according to a report, signaling a balanced demand-supply environment nationwide.

While freight rates on arterial routes such as Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata-Delhi saw no change, others like Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru experienced a minor increase of 2.3 per cent month-on-month. Notably, the Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata route saw a 10 per cent rise, and the Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi route rose by 8 per cent, reflecting robust demand for long-haul freight.

Shriram Finance noted a steady march in the country's mobility sector, buoyed by festive preparations and favorable monsoon conditions. This trend indicates potential increases in freight rates as product demand peaks, juxtaposed with resilient vehicle sales and burgeoning electric vehicle momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)