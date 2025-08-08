Cummins India's Profit Soars by 40% Amid Robust Sales

Cummins India has announced an impressive 40% rise in profit after tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 589 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 420 crore in the same period last year. Total sales increased by 26% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,859 crore, as the company capitalized on robust market demand and efficient execution of orders.

Domestic sales spearheaded growth, totaling Rs 2,336 crore, while exports climbed to Rs 523 crore from Rs 389 crore in the previous year. Shveta Arya, Managing Director of Cummins India Ltd, attributed the record profit figures to volume leverage and operational efficiencies, amidst a stable economic environment fostered by government infrastructure initiatives and reduced interest rates.

Despite easing inflation and uncertainties in global tax and trade policies, Arya remained optimistic about future prospects. Cummins India plans to continue monitoring policy developments closely while leveraging its diversified product portfolio to meet evolving emission norms and maintain strong performance across domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)