PM Modi Lays Foundation for PM MITRA Textile Park in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a PM MITRA textile park in Madhya Pradesh, benefiting the Malwa and tribal regions by creating over one lakh jobs. This initiative, along with a rail coach factory and metro service, aims to boost industrial development and employment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the PM MITRA textile park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on August 25, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday.

During a Raksha Bandhan event at the Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd unit in Tamot, Yadav emphasized the PM MITRA project will create over one lakh jobs, aiding the Malwa and surrounding tribal areas. The initiative aims to bolster the textile industry by establishing extensive industrial infrastructure.

The parks, part of a broader government strategy, will attract investment, create employment opportunities, and enhance export potential by accommodating the entire textile chain. Yadav highlighted additional developments, including a rail coach factory in Raisen and a metro service in Bhopal, to further boost industrial activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

