Punjab's Industrial Revival: AAP's Strategic Vision for Growth

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, announced the formation of 24 sector-specific industrial advisory committees. These panels aim to revive Punjab's industries, catalyze growth, and enhance job creation. Kejriwal emphasized past struggles, current reforms, and future policies for economic resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:01 IST
In a bold move to rejuvenate Punjab's industrial landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 24 advisory committees aimed at reviving the state's commerce sector. This initiative is designed to create jobs, foster economic growth, and streamline business operations in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal highlighted the transformative changes introduced since 2022, lauding the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal' as a hallmark of modernization. The reforms, he emphasized, will reduce red tape while investment proposals worth up to Rs 125 crore get rapid approvals, thus painting a promising industrial future.

Amidst reflections on past challenges, including the rampant drug menace and corruption, both leaders voiced the commitment to revamping the state's economy with collaboration and active stakeholder participation. With a focus also on healthcare and education enhancement, the government aims to robustly support industrialists in policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

