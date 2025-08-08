Punjab's Industrial Revival: AAP's Strategic Vision for Growth

In a bold move to rejuvenate Punjab's industrial landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 24 advisory committees aimed at reviving the state's commerce sector. This initiative is designed to create jobs, foster economic growth, and streamline business operations in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal highlighted the transformative changes introduced since 2022, lauding the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal' as a hallmark of modernization. The reforms, he emphasized, will reduce red tape while investment proposals worth up to Rs 125 crore get rapid approvals, thus painting a promising industrial future.

Amidst reflections on past challenges, including the rampant drug menace and corruption, both leaders voiced the commitment to revamping the state's economy with collaboration and active stakeholder participation. With a focus also on healthcare and education enhancement, the government aims to robustly support industrialists in policy-making.

