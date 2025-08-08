Left Menu

Tragic Funeral Bus Crash Claims 21 Lives in Kenya

A bus carrying mourners from a funeral in southwestern Kenya overturned in Kisumu, resulting in 21 fatalities. The crash occurred when the driver lost control at high speed near a roundabout. The victims included 10 women, 10 men, and one child, highlighting ongoing road safety issues in the region.

Nairobi | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:22 IST
A funeral-bound bus carrying mourners met with a tragic accident in southwestern Kenya, as it overturned and fell into a ditch on Friday, leading to the loss of at least 21 lives, according to local police reports.

The bus journeyed from Kakamega to Kisumu, where the devastating accident unfolded. Peter Maina, a regional traffic enforcement officer in the Nyanza province, informed that the bus driver lost control while approaching a roundabout at high speed, resulting in the fatal plunge.

Among the 21 victims, the tragic roster included 10 women, 10 men, and a 10-year-old girl. Road accidents are prevalent in Kenya, often attributed to speeding and poor road conditions, posing a recurrent threat to public safety.

