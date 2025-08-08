Tragic Funeral Bus Crash Claims 21 Lives in Kenya

A funeral-bound bus carrying mourners met with a tragic accident in southwestern Kenya, as it overturned and fell into a ditch on Friday, leading to the loss of at least 21 lives, according to local police reports.

The bus journeyed from Kakamega to Kisumu, where the devastating accident unfolded. Peter Maina, a regional traffic enforcement officer in the Nyanza province, informed that the bus driver lost control while approaching a roundabout at high speed, resulting in the fatal plunge.

Among the 21 victims, the tragic roster included 10 women, 10 men, and a 10-year-old girl. Road accidents are prevalent in Kenya, often attributed to speeding and poor road conditions, posing a recurrent threat to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)