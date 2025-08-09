Bengaluru Traffic Disruptions Loom as PM Modi Visits

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on various major routes. The advisory, effective August 10 from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, aims to control anticipated crowds and VIP movements across strategic city roads.

Key affected areas include Marenahalli Main Road, Silk Board to Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover, and several roads in Electronic City Phase 1. Authorities have provided alternative routes to alleviate congestion, with suggestions for accessing major roads like Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, and others.

Additionally, parking will be prohibited on certain stretches to facilitate smoother flow. Road users are encouraged to follow the advisories to minimize disruption during the Prime Minister's visit.