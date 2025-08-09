Bengaluru Traffic Disruptions Loom as PM Modi Visits
Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced restrictions on key routes to manage expected crowds and VIP movements. Advisory highlights include alternative routes and parking prohibitions across specific roads from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm on August 10.
- Country:
- India
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on various major routes. The advisory, effective August 10 from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, aims to control anticipated crowds and VIP movements across strategic city roads.
Key affected areas include Marenahalli Main Road, Silk Board to Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover, and several roads in Electronic City Phase 1. Authorities have provided alternative routes to alleviate congestion, with suggestions for accessing major roads like Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, and others.
Additionally, parking will be prohibited on certain stretches to facilitate smoother flow. Road users are encouraged to follow the advisories to minimize disruption during the Prime Minister's visit.
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Vietnam's Roads: Fatal Bus Crash Raises Concerns
Reckless Stunt: Aura Farming on Busy Mumbai Roads
Himachal Pradesh Faces Monsoon Mayhem: Roads Blocked, Services Hit
Paving the Future: Steel Slag Roads Revolutionize Infrastructure
Thailand-Cambodia clashes: India issues advisory for citizens