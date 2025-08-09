Left Menu

Derailed in Jharkhand: Goods Train Mishap Shakes South Eastern Railway

Two goods trains derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, causing cancellations and diversions of multiple express and passenger trains under South Eastern Railway's Adra division. The incident, affecting the Chandil-Gunda Bihar section, led to the disruption of train services with ongoing efforts to restore normalcy.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:27 IST
In a significant disruption, two goods trains derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, South Eastern Railway officials reported. This incident, which occurred in the Adra division, resulted in the cancellation and rerouting of several express trains.

The accident took place between the Chandil and Nimdih stations when the trains were passing in opposite directions. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries. Initial investigations suggest a collision of carriages, leading to the derailment.

The derailment severely impacted train movement in the Chandil-Gunda Bihar section. Efforts to restore services are underway, but train routes like the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat and Dhanbad-Tatanagar express remain canceled. Some trains, such as the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani, have been diverted to alternative routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

