Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Tiruppur's Garment Industry Faces US Trade Challenges

Garment manufacturers in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, face production halts and evaluate options due to a 50% US tariff on Indian imports. Roughly Rs 6,000 crore of business may be impacted. The industry is hopeful about the UK market and plans to shift exports while consulting governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:40 IST
Tariff Turmoil: Tiruppur's Garment Industry Faces US Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Garment manufacturers in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, are experiencing significant disruption after the United States imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports. As a result, production has been halted, and industry representatives are now evaluating their next steps, placing orders on hold as directed by American buyers.

With the new tariffs, at least Rs 6,000 crore worth of business to the US market is at risk. This accounts for half of the Rs 12,000 crore annual exports from the region to the US, as stated by Tiruppur Exporters' Association President, K M Subramanian. Following a 'wait and watch' strategy, the industry plans to assess the situation for the next two weeks.

In response to these challenges, some manufacturers are eyeing opportunities in the United Kingdom, especially with the Free Trade Agreement in place. The industry is also considering shifting exports to other countries and making representations to both Central and State governments to address the tariff's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025