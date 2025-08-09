Tragic Collision in Mato Grosso Leaves 11 Dead and 45 Injured

In Mato Grosso, Brazil, a tragic collision between a bus and a truck has claimed the lives of 11 people and left 45 others injured. The incident occurred late on Friday night, as confirmed by the toll road operator and federal highway authorities.

Following the crash, emergency services swiftly transported the injured to nearby hospitals. According to officals from Nova Rota do Oeste and the highway police, 11 people are reported to be in critical condition, 26 sustained moderate injuries, and eight suffered minor injuries.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved a head-on collision with a truck carrying cottonseed near Lucas do Rio Verde. The toll road operator stated that the crash notification was received at 9:40 p.m. local time on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)