India's Steadfast Commitment to Energy Security Amid Trade Tensions

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has made it clear that India will not compromise on its strategic and national interests, particularly with regards to energy security, amidst increasing trade tensions with the United States.

During his address at the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Naidu stressed India's rapid economic advancement, emphasizing its prominent position in global economic rankings. He responded to US President Donald Trump's tariff increase on Indian goods by highlighting India's contribution to global GDP growth.

Naidu also celebrated the work of M S Swaminathan, the mind behind India's Green Revolution, advocating for sustainable agricultural practices that align with Swaminathan's vision. Recognizing Swaminathan's focus on blending technology with ecology for sustainable development, Naidu urged for the swift implementation of his recommendations.

