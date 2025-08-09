Left Menu

India's Steadfast Commitment to Energy Security Amid Trade Tensions

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu affirmed India's refusal to compromise on its strategic and national interests, emphasizing energy security despite US trade tensions. Amid rising tariffs and economic criticisms, he highlighted India's robust growth and the legacy of agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, advocating for sustainable and inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:20 IST
India's Steadfast Commitment to Energy Security Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has made it clear that India will not compromise on its strategic and national interests, particularly with regards to energy security, amidst increasing trade tensions with the United States.

During his address at the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Naidu stressed India's rapid economic advancement, emphasizing its prominent position in global economic rankings. He responded to US President Donald Trump's tariff increase on Indian goods by highlighting India's contribution to global GDP growth.

Naidu also celebrated the work of M S Swaminathan, the mind behind India's Green Revolution, advocating for sustainable agricultural practices that align with Swaminathan's vision. Recognizing Swaminathan's focus on blending technology with ecology for sustainable development, Naidu urged for the swift implementation of his recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025