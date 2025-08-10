Tata Steel Expands Aashiyana: Transforming Homebuilding Commerce
Tata Steel aims to double the GMV of its homebuilding e-commerce platform, Aashiyana, to Rs 7,000 crore by 2025-26. By incorporating non-Tata products and expanding its digital ecosystem, Aashiyana seeks to empower individual homebuilders with comprehensive tools, enhancing its value from a transactional site to a holistic resource.
Tata Steel is set to double the gross merchandise value (GMV) of its homebuilding e-commerce platform, Aashiyana, to approximately Rs 7,000 crore by the 2025-26 fiscal year, a senior official confirmed this week.
In a strategic move to broaden its market presence, the company plans to include non-Tata Steel products on the platform for the first time, aiming to diversify and expand its offerings, noted Tata Steel VP (Long Products) Ashish Anupam.
Since recording a GMV of Rs 3,550 crore in 2024-25, with a remarkable 60% year-on-year growth, Aashiyana has evolved into a comprehensive content-to-commerce ecosystem, offering curated home design plans, AI-powered product recommendations, and various digital tools for homebuilders worldwide, Anupam said.
