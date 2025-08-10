Tesla Launches Second Indian Experience Centre in Delhi's Aerocity

Tesla, the American electric vehicle giant, is set to unveil its second Experience Centre in India at New Delhi's Aerocity on August 11, 2023. This move is a crucial step in the company's strategic expansion within the subcontinent, offering potential customers an up-close experience with Tesla's latest electric vehicles.

Ahead of the launch, Tesla took to the social media platform X to announce, 'Tesla Experience Centre, Aerocity - opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2 pm. Delhi, Worldmark 3.' This centre follows the first showroom in Mumbai, located at Bandra Kurla Complex.

With the introduction of the Model Y on July 15, Tesla officially entered India, the world's third-largest automobile market. The Model Y comes in two variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs 60 lakhs and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at Rs 68 lakhs. Tesla also offers an optional Full Self-Driving package for an additional Rs 6 lakhs.

