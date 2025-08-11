Air India Flight's Close Call: MP K C Venugopal Calls for Urgent Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, a flight carrying K C Venugopal and several MPs came dangerously close to tragedy. The Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi faced unprecedented turbulence and technical issues, necessitating a diversion to Chennai.

The diversion sparked concern and criticism, with Venugopal taking to social media to highlight the failings in passenger safety protocols. He called on authorities to probe the incident and ensure accountability.

Air India responded by clarifying that the diversion was a precautionary measure due to adverse weather and suspected technical issues, assuring that all standard procedures were followed to ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)