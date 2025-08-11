Left Menu

Air India Flight's Close Call: MP K C Venugopal Calls for Urgent Investigation

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal recounted a harrowing journey on an Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi that was diverted to Chennai due to technical issues and poor weather. Venugopal urged an investigation into the incident for passenger safety. Air India clarified the reasons for diversion and subsequent actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:39 IST
Air India Flight's Close Call: MP K C Venugopal Calls for Urgent Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a flight carrying K C Venugopal and several MPs came dangerously close to tragedy. The Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi faced unprecedented turbulence and technical issues, necessitating a diversion to Chennai.

The diversion sparked concern and criticism, with Venugopal taking to social media to highlight the failings in passenger safety protocols. He called on authorities to probe the incident and ensure accountability.

Air India responded by clarifying that the diversion was a precautionary measure due to adverse weather and suspected technical issues, assuring that all standard procedures were followed to ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025