Moneyboxx Finance Reports Stellar Growth with Secured Lending Success

Moneyboxx Finance Limited reports a 29% income rise in Q1 FY26, fueled by its secured lending strategy. Expansion includes 163 branches and a 50% net worth boost. Targeting women, livestock, and new borrowers, the firm aims for financial inclusion and social impact across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:46 IST
Moneyboxx Finance Delivers 29% YoY Growth in Q1 FY26 Income; Strengthens Secured Lending Strategy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moneyboxx Finance Limited, a booming non-banking financial company, announced significant growth for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company, which focuses on the underserved micro and small enterprises in rural and semi-urban India, witnessed a 29% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching ₹59.1 crore.

The commendable performance is attributed to its secured lending-led growth strategy. The loan book now predominantly features secured loans, which make up 49% of assets under management, with aspirations to elevate this to 70% by March 2026. Currently operating 163 branches across 12 states, the firm aggressively expands its reach to deepen financial inclusion.

Despite facing broader credit challenges, Moneyboxx Finance has attained a healthy CRAR of 28.4% and an impressive 50% growth in net worth. With a diverse pool of 32 lenders, including 11 prominent banks, the financial resilience of the company is fortified. Meanwhile, the organization emphasizes its focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, livestock communities, and new-to-credit borrowers, illustrating its commitment to social impact and economic prosperity.

