Moneyboxx Finance Reports Stellar Growth with Secured Lending Success
Moneyboxx Finance Limited reports a 29% income rise in Q1 FY26, fueled by its secured lending strategy. Expansion includes 163 branches and a 50% net worth boost. Targeting women, livestock, and new borrowers, the firm aims for financial inclusion and social impact across India.
- Country:
- India
Moneyboxx Finance Limited, a booming non-banking financial company, announced significant growth for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company, which focuses on the underserved micro and small enterprises in rural and semi-urban India, witnessed a 29% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching ₹59.1 crore.
The commendable performance is attributed to its secured lending-led growth strategy. The loan book now predominantly features secured loans, which make up 49% of assets under management, with aspirations to elevate this to 70% by March 2026. Currently operating 163 branches across 12 states, the firm aggressively expands its reach to deepen financial inclusion.
Despite facing broader credit challenges, Moneyboxx Finance has attained a healthy CRAR of 28.4% and an impressive 50% growth in net worth. With a diverse pool of 32 lenders, including 11 prominent banks, the financial resilience of the company is fortified. Meanwhile, the organization emphasizes its focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, livestock communities, and new-to-credit borrowers, illustrating its commitment to social impact and economic prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation
India's Heatwave Crisis: Underreporting of Heatstroke Cases Uncovered
Exploring Indian Vegeterian Delights: Sarika Gupta's Culinary Journey
NLC India's Strategic Global Quest for Rare Earth Elements Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Major Recalls by Indian Drug Giants in US Market