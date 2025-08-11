Moneyboxx Finance Reports Stellar Growth with Secured Lending Success

Moneyboxx Finance Limited, a booming non-banking financial company, announced significant growth for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company, which focuses on the underserved micro and small enterprises in rural and semi-urban India, witnessed a 29% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching ₹59.1 crore.

The commendable performance is attributed to its secured lending-led growth strategy. The loan book now predominantly features secured loans, which make up 49% of assets under management, with aspirations to elevate this to 70% by March 2026. Currently operating 163 branches across 12 states, the firm aggressively expands its reach to deepen financial inclusion.

Despite facing broader credit challenges, Moneyboxx Finance has attained a healthy CRAR of 28.4% and an impressive 50% growth in net worth. With a diverse pool of 32 lenders, including 11 prominent banks, the financial resilience of the company is fortified. Meanwhile, the organization emphasizes its focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, livestock communities, and new-to-credit borrowers, illustrating its commitment to social impact and economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)