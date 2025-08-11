Kamdhenu Ltd Reports 39% Profit Surge Amid Revenue Growth

Kamdhenu Ltd has announced a robust 39% growth in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, standing at Rs 21.4 crore. This increase is attributed to a boost in revenues, which rose to Rs 196 crore from Rs 184.5 crore a year earlier.

Chairman and Managing Director Satish Kumar Agarwal highlighted that the company commenced the fiscal year with a strong performance, driven by a significant rise in royalty income, which escalated to Rs 41.5 crore from Rs 34.8 crore in the previous year's corresponding period.

Kamdhenu's strategic positioning in the TMT rebar segment, with a current market share of 20%, comes as it operates manufacturing plants across various Indian states including Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The company's ambitious goal is to double its market share within the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)