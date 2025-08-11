Left Menu

Kamdhenu Ltd Reports 39% Profit Surge Amid Revenue Growth

Kamdhenu Ltd, a major TMT rebar player in India, reported a 39% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 21.4 crore. The rise was driven by enhanced revenues and royalty income. Currently holding 20% of the organized TMT rebar market, the company plans to double this share within five years.

Kamdhenu Ltd has announced a robust 39% growth in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, standing at Rs 21.4 crore. This increase is attributed to a boost in revenues, which rose to Rs 196 crore from Rs 184.5 crore a year earlier.

Chairman and Managing Director Satish Kumar Agarwal highlighted that the company commenced the fiscal year with a strong performance, driven by a significant rise in royalty income, which escalated to Rs 41.5 crore from Rs 34.8 crore in the previous year's corresponding period.

Kamdhenu's strategic positioning in the TMT rebar segment, with a current market share of 20%, comes as it operates manufacturing plants across various Indian states including Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The company's ambitious goal is to double its market share within the next five years.

