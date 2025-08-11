Karnataka Launches 22nd ELEVATE Call to Empower Startups

The Government of Karnataka's Department of Electronics, IT, and BT has unveiled its 22nd call for applications for the ELEVATE grant program. This announcement was made by the Minister of Electronics, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge, at a press conference.

Minister Kharge elaborated that ELEVATE serves as a structured platform designed to propel startups from conceptualization to impactful ventures, emphasizing the program's role in solidifying Karnataka's position as a leader in the startup ecosystem.

The scheme provides a one-time grant of up to Rs 50 lakh, fostering the development of prototypes and business scaling through technological advancements. Additionally, social inclusion programs such as ELEVATE UNNATI and ELEVATE MINORITIES extend grants to support SC/ST and minority-led entrepreneurs, aligning with the state's Startup Policy 2022-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)