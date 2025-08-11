Left Menu

Wall Street Optimism: S&P 500 Targets Revised Upward

Wall Street brokerages Citigroup and UBS have raised their year-end targets for the S&P 500 index due to receding policy risks and strong corporate earnings. Citigroup revised its target to 6,600 and UBS to 6,100. Oppenheimer predicts the index could reach 7,100, the highest forecast on Wall Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:52 IST
Wall Street Optimism: S&P 500 Targets Revised Upward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy development for financial markets, Citigroup and UBS Global Research have adjusted their year-end forecasts for the S&P 500 index upward, citing diminishing policy risks and robust corporate earnings.

Citigroup revised its target to 6,600 from 6,300, while UBS adjusted its expectations to 6,100 from 5,500. These latest predictions indicate a potential upside and downside of 3.2% and 4.7% respectively based on the index's most recent closing figure. The revisions are part of a broader trend, following similar upgrades from other major brokerages, including HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and BofA Global Research.

According to Oppenheimer Asset Management, the index has the potential to climb as high as 7,100, which would represent the most optimistic assessment on Wall Street. In contrast, only Jefferies has set a target below 6,000, at 5,600. While UBS anticipates a short-term market dip with potential corrections to 5,900, it projects a recovery to 6,100 by late 2025 and 6,800 by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025