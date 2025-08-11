Air India's Mid-Flight Drama: Protocols, Politics, and Safety Concerns
Air India's Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight was diverted to Chennai due to technical concerns, stirring political debate. Despite claims of a near-tragedy involving another plane on the runway, the diversion was precautionary. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed no deficiencies were found after inspection.
Air India faced a dramatic mid-air diversion when its flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was unexpectedly rerouted to Chennai on Sunday. The diversion sparked a political controversy, with high-profile passengers, including senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, expressing concerns about a near-miss with another aircraft.
The aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), confirmed on Monday that the flight was redirected due to suspected weather radar malfunctioning, prompting safety procedures. The first landing attempt was aborted over Chennai due to debris concerns on the runway, though an inspection found no evidence of obstructions.
The incident evolved into a political flashpoint when Air India refuted Venugopal's account, and BJP officials demanded accountability if his claims proved unfounded. Despite the turmoil, passengers were safely accommodated on alternate flights, and no deficiencies were found in the aircraft post-inspection.
