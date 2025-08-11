Air India's Mid-Flight Drama: Protocols, Politics, and Safety Concerns

Air India faced a dramatic mid-air diversion when its flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was unexpectedly rerouted to Chennai on Sunday. The diversion sparked a political controversy, with high-profile passengers, including senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, expressing concerns about a near-miss with another aircraft.

The aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), confirmed on Monday that the flight was redirected due to suspected weather radar malfunctioning, prompting safety procedures. The first landing attempt was aborted over Chennai due to debris concerns on the runway, though an inspection found no evidence of obstructions.

The incident evolved into a political flashpoint when Air India refuted Venugopal's account, and BJP officials demanded accountability if his claims proved unfounded. Despite the turmoil, passengers were safely accommodated on alternate flights, and no deficiencies were found in the aircraft post-inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)