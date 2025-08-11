Breaking Ties: India's Ban on Jute Imports from Bangladesh Escalates Tensions

India has taken a significant step by banning the import of specific jute products from Bangladesh through all land routes. This decision comes in the midst of a deteriorating diplomatic relationship between the neighboring countries following controversial comments made by Bangladesh's interim chief Muhammad Yunus in China.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, while land importation is restricted, these goods can still be imported via the Nhava Sheva Seaport. Affected items include woven jute fabrics and ropes. This follows previous measures limiting diverse imports and withdrawing transshipment facilities offered to Bangladesh.

The tension is fueled by economic rivalry in the textile sector and political dissatisfaction in India over Yunus's inability to curb minority attacks in Bangladesh. In 2023-24, trade between the nations was USD 12.9 billion. This latest development further accentuates the complex interdependent trade relations between India and Bangladesh.