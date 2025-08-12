China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.
China announced the extension of a tariff truce with the U.S. for an additional 90 days. The country will maintain a 10% tariff on American goods and promised measures to address non-tariff barriers. This follows President Trump's executive order to prolong the tariff pause.
On Tuesday, China declared a 90-day extension to its temporary suspension of tariffs on U.S. goods, as stated by its commerce ministry. This decision follows President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order prolonging the tariff truce.
The Chinese government will maintain a 10% tariff on U.S. imports. It also pledged to take steps addressing non-tariff barriers that hinder American products.
This development signifies a move towards easing trade tensions between the two economic giants, providing a temporary respite in the ongoing trade conflict.
