China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

On Tuesday, China declared a 90-day extension to its temporary suspension of tariffs on U.S. goods, as stated by its commerce ministry. This decision follows President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order prolonging the tariff truce.

The Chinese government will maintain a 10% tariff on U.S. imports. It also pledged to take steps addressing non-tariff barriers that hinder American products.

This development signifies a move towards easing trade tensions between the two economic giants, providing a temporary respite in the ongoing trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)