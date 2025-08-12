Swift Response Saves Day as Cargo Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Landing
A fire broke out in the engine of a cargo flight from Kuala Lumpur during its landing at a city airport. The crew alerted authorities, and fire tenders doused the flames post-landing. All onboard were unharmed. The incident is under investigation.
A dramatic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a fire ignited in an engine of an inbound international cargo flight landing at the city's airport. Official sources confirmed that no injuries were reported as the situation was swiftly managed post-landing.
The aircraft was en route from Kuala Lumpur when the blaze erupted in its fourth engine during the critical landing phase, compelling the alert pilots to inform airport authorities instantly.
While a full emergency landing wasn't required, stand-by fire tenders efficiently tackled the fire immediately after the aircraft touched down. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway, according to source reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
