Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Day as Cargo Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Landing

A fire broke out in the engine of a cargo flight from Kuala Lumpur during its landing at a city airport. The crew alerted authorities, and fire tenders doused the flames post-landing. All onboard were unharmed. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:44 IST
Swift Response Saves Day as Cargo Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Landing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a fire ignited in an engine of an inbound international cargo flight landing at the city's airport. Official sources confirmed that no injuries were reported as the situation was swiftly managed post-landing.

The aircraft was en route from Kuala Lumpur when the blaze erupted in its fourth engine during the critical landing phase, compelling the alert pilots to inform airport authorities instantly.

While a full emergency landing wasn't required, stand-by fire tenders efficiently tackled the fire immediately after the aircraft touched down. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway, according to source reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025