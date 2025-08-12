DPIIT Teams Up with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Fuel Startup Innovation
The DPIIT has partnered with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to support startups. Hero MotoCorp's program targets mobility and tech sectors, offering access to their R&D facilities and mentor network. Zepto focuses on manufacturing innovations, providing a six-month mentorship program to bring solutions from prototype to market.
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced strategic partnerships with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to bolster startup development through distinct support programs.
The innovative initiative with Hero MotoCorp, known as 'Hero For Startups,' aims to nurture early-stage ventures in domains like future mobility, clean technology, and deep technology. This provides startups with access to Hero's vast R&D resources and networks in Germany and India.
In a similar move, the Zepto agreement targets manufacturing innovation, offering a structured six-month program to develop market-ready solutions. These emergent startups will gain from Zepto's robust delivery and digital infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
AM/NS India Pioneers Sustainable Road Building with Steel Slag Technology
DTU Welcomes New Students With Emphasis on Sustainable Innovation
India's Ethanol Dilemma: Balancing Green Fuel Innovation with Economic Reality
Global Health Headlines: Innovations and Challenges in Medicine