DPIIT Teams Up with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Fuel Startup Innovation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced strategic partnerships with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to bolster startup development through distinct support programs.

The innovative initiative with Hero MotoCorp, known as 'Hero For Startups,' aims to nurture early-stage ventures in domains like future mobility, clean technology, and deep technology. This provides startups with access to Hero's vast R&D resources and networks in Germany and India.

In a similar move, the Zepto agreement targets manufacturing innovation, offering a structured six-month program to develop market-ready solutions. These emergent startups will gain from Zepto's robust delivery and digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)