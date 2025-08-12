Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited Gears Up for Landmark IPO Launch
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 12, 2025, aiming to raise ₹49.45 Crores. With plans to list on the NSE Emerge platform, the company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and corporate expansion in India's booming infrastructure sector.
Mumbai, India – Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited is poised to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 12, 2025, with the goal of raising ₹49.45 Crores. This move aims to strengthen the company's financial footing amid India's infrastructure boom.
The equity shares, priced between ₹75-₹85, will see allocations across Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Individual Investors. The Book Running Lead Manager is Fast Track Finsec Private Limited, highlighting the strategic planning behind the IPO.
Managing Director Mr. Hemanshu Shah expressed optimism about this milestone, noting that funds raised will facilitate operational upgrades and expansion. This will enable the company to address India's dynamic infrastructure needs, supported by a strong track record in civil construction and public projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
