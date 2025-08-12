Left Menu

No Additional Tariffs on Indian Pharma and Electronics Exports to the US

The Indian government announced that no new tariffs will be imposed on exports to the US in the pharmaceuticals and electronics sectors. However, a 25% reciprocal tariff is applied on other goods since August 7. India continues trade talks with the US to promote long-term trade stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:44 IST
No Additional Tariffs on Indian Pharma and Electronics Exports to the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, the Indian government confirmed that no additional tariffs have been levied on Indian exports to the US, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, informed the Lok Sabha of a 25% reciprocal tariff imposed since August 7 on certain exports to the US. This affects approximately 55% of India's merchandise exports to the US.

Prasada emphasized that robust discussions are ongoing with the US, aiming to expand trade and ensure tariff stability. Notably, negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement have progressed through five rounds, with the sixth round scheduled in India later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025