Hindustan Zinc Leads India in Global Responsible Mining

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has become the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals, marking a significant achievement for India in responsible mining. This membership follows a comprehensive assessment by ICMM, aligning with global standards of sustainable mining practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:17 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), an Indian company, has become the first to join the prestigious International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM). This initiative aims to promote sustainable development and stronger environmental and social performance within the mining sector.

The ICMM is renowned for engaging with various sectors of society to address the benefits, costs, risks, and responsibilities associated with the mining and metals industry. HZL's membership underscores India's commitment to responsible mining on a global scale.

The induction follows rigorous evaluation by ICMM's Council, which includes the CEOs of member firms, aided by the Independent Expert Review Panel (IERP). Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar emphasized the importance of this milestone, marking it as a pivotal development for both Hindustan Zinc and India.

