Gold Price Tumbles Amid Tariff Clarifications and Economic Speculations

Gold prices in India's national capital fell Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,01,520 per 10 grams following global market trends and a US announcement easing tariff concerns. The rupee showed slight strength against the dollar, while silver prices also dropped amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital experienced a significant drop, declining by Rs 1,000 to settle at Rs 1,01,520 per 10 grams on Tuesday. This decrease aligns with a broader sell-off trend in global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The reduced anxiety over US tariffs on gold imports, following President Donald Trump's social media clarification, contributed to the price fall. Coupled with the White House's extension of the suspension of high-level tariffs on China, macroeconomic tensions eased, applying downward pressure on gold prices.

Meanwhile, silver prices also experienced a notable decline, falling by Rs 2,000 to reach Rs 1,12,000 per kilogram. As global investors keep a close eye on upcoming US economic data and potential geopolitical developments, such as Trump and Putin's meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, prices may continue to fluctuate.

