PwC India's Vision 2030: Transforming Workforce and Growth Strategy

PwC India plans to increase its workforce by 20,000 jobs, reaching 50,000 employees over five years, aiming for a threefold revenue growth. The firm will invest in technology, innovation, and capability building, focusing on digital transformation, sustainability, and cybersecurity to support India's economic aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PwC India is set to transform its operations with an ambitious Vision 2030 plan. Announcing the strategy, the consultancy firm aims to expand its workforce to 50,000 by creating 20,000 new jobs within five years, fostering a future-ready environment. This move correlates with their objective to achieve a threefold increase in revenue.

The plan includes significant annual investments in technology, innovation, and skill development. PwC India is zeroing in on digital transformation, sustainability, risk management, and cybersecurity to maintain a competitive edge for its clientele amid technological disruptions.

With a focus on inclusive workforce growth, PwC will invest in learning initiatives prioritizing diverse leadership and regional economic development by expanding into smaller cities. The strategy highlights their commitment to align with national growth ambitions and to provide strategic sectoral impacts across diverse industries.

