Alkem Laboratories Reports Robust Q1 Growth with 22% Surge in Profit

Alkem Laboratories announced a 22% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 664 crore in the June quarter. The company reported a total revenue of Rs 3,371 crore, marking an 11% growth, attributed to strong performance in both domestic and international markets and an improved EBITDA profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:28 IST
Alkem Laboratories revealed a notable financial performance for the June quarter, with its net profit soaring by 22% year-on-year to Rs 664 crore.

The company recorded a total revenue of Rs 3,371 crore, reflecting an 11% year-on-year growth, showcasing its robust market position.

CEO Vikas Gupta emphasized the strong start to the fiscal year, driven by strategic focus on expanding the non-US business segment and capturing new market opportunities.

