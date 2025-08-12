Alkem Laboratories Reports Robust Q1 Growth with 22% Surge in Profit
Alkem Laboratories announced a 22% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 664 crore in the June quarter. The company reported a total revenue of Rs 3,371 crore, marking an 11% growth, attributed to strong performance in both domestic and international markets and an improved EBITDA profile.
Alkem Laboratories revealed a notable financial performance for the June quarter, with its net profit soaring by 22% year-on-year to Rs 664 crore.
The company recorded a total revenue of Rs 3,371 crore, reflecting an 11% year-on-year growth, showcasing its robust market position.
CEO Vikas Gupta emphasized the strong start to the fiscal year, driven by strategic focus on expanding the non-US business segment and capturing new market opportunities.
