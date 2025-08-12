Left Menu

Dish TV Grapples with Expanding Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Dish TV India Ltd reported an increased net loss of Rs 94.53 crore for the June quarter, significantly higher than last year. The company's revenue fell by 27.65%, with operating and advertising revenues also decreasing. New initiatives are expected to yield results amidst challenges like alternate entertainment options and inflation.

Updated: 12-08-2025 20:50 IST
  India

On Tuesday, Dish TV India Ltd announced a significant widening of its consolidated net loss, reaching Rs 94.53 crore in the June quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the same period last year.

The direct-to-home company faced a steep decline in revenue from operations, dropping 27.65% to Rs 329.36 crore this quarter, down from Rs 455.29 crore the previous year. Total expenses amounted to Rs 425.92 crore, marking an 8% increase.

Dish TV cited competitive pressures from alternative entertainment sources and inflation due to rupee depreciation as challenges impacting EBITDA. The company remains optimistic about its new initiatives, promising future results despite a decline in subscription and advertising revenues by 10.8% and 55.2%, respectively.

