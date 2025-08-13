U.S. Pushes Forward on Unfinished Trade Deals

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Tuesday that critical trade agreements with countries such as Switzerland and India remain unfinished, as talks with Southeast Asian nations show signs of reluctance.

Speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow,' Bessent expressed hope that the Trump administration would conclude its trade negotiations by the end of October.

Despite the challenges, Bessent conveyed optimism, stating that the U.S. is well-positioned to agree on significant terms with major countries involved in the discussions.

