U.S. Pushes Forward on Unfinished Trade Deals
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed that crucial trade agreements with several nations, including Switzerland and India, are pending. While Southeast Asia has been hesitant in talks, Bessent remains optimistic about concluding negotiations by October, aiming to finalize substantial terms with key countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Tuesday that critical trade agreements with countries such as Switzerland and India remain unfinished, as talks with Southeast Asian nations show signs of reluctance.
Speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow,' Bessent expressed hope that the Trump administration would conclude its trade negotiations by the end of October.
Despite the challenges, Bessent conveyed optimism, stating that the U.S. is well-positioned to agree on significant terms with major countries involved in the discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph in Diplomacy and Defense
Cooperatives: Driving Innovation and Inclusivity in India
Historic India-England Cricket Series: A Test of Spirit and Skill
Supreme Court Collegium Paves way for New High Court Judges Across India
Revolutionizing Financial Literacy: FPSB India Partners with BCC to Empower Future Financial Planners