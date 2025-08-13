U.S. Pushes to Finalize Key Trade Agreements
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that major trade agreements, including those with Switzerland and India, are nearing completion. While optimistic about finalizing negotiations by October's end, Bessent noted India's challenging stance. The Trump administration aims to reach substantial terms with significant international partners.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the nearing completion of several major trade agreements, including those with Switzerland and India. However, he noted that negotiations with India have been more challenging due to the country's less cooperative stance.
In a conversation with Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow', Bessent expressed optimism about finalizing these trade discussions by the end of October. He acknowledged the goal as aspirational but highlighted that the United States is making significant progress in the negotiations.
'I believe we are well-positioned,' Bessent commented, emphasizing the likelihood of reaching substantial agreements with all key countries involved in the discussions.
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Targets Duke University for Alleged Racial Bias
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph in Diplomacy and Defense
Cooperatives: Driving Innovation and Inclusivity in India
India-Born Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed CEO of Procter & Gamble
Historic India-England Cricket Series: A Test of Spirit and Skill