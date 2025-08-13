U.S. Pushes to Finalize Key Trade Agreements

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the nearing completion of several major trade agreements, including those with Switzerland and India. However, he noted that negotiations with India have been more challenging due to the country's less cooperative stance.

In a conversation with Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow', Bessent expressed optimism about finalizing these trade discussions by the end of October. He acknowledged the goal as aspirational but highlighted that the United States is making significant progress in the negotiations.

'I believe we are well-positioned,' Bessent commented, emphasizing the likelihood of reaching substantial agreements with all key countries involved in the discussions.