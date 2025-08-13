Left Menu

U.S. Pushes to Finalize Key Trade Agreements

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that major trade agreements, including those with Switzerland and India, are nearing completion. While optimistic about finalizing negotiations by October's end, Bessent noted India's challenging stance. The Trump administration aims to reach substantial terms with significant international partners.

Updated: 13-08-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 04:57 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the nearing completion of several major trade agreements, including those with Switzerland and India. However, he noted that negotiations with India have been more challenging due to the country's less cooperative stance.

In a conversation with Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow', Bessent expressed optimism about finalizing these trade discussions by the end of October. He acknowledged the goal as aspirational but highlighted that the United States is making significant progress in the negotiations.

'I believe we are well-positioned,' Bessent commented, emphasizing the likelihood of reaching substantial agreements with all key countries involved in the discussions.

