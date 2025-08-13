Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Sanctions Against EU Banks

China's commerce ministry announced immediate countermeasures against two EU banks following their addition to a Russia-related sanctions list. UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas are banned from conducting transactions with Chinese entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:41 IST
China Strikes Back: Sanctions Against EU Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move, China's commerce ministry declared immediate countermeasures against two European Union banks on Wednesday. This decision comes in response to the EU's addition of two Chinese financial institutions to their Russia-related sanctions list.

The two banks, UAB Urbo Bankas and AB Mano Bankas, are now prohibited from engaging in any transactions or collaborations with Chinese organizations and individuals, according to an official statement from the ministry.

This action underscores China's determination to respond to international sanctions affecting its financial sector, highlighting the escalating tensions in global finance due to geopolitical crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025