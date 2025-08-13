Tata Motors Expands into Dominican Republic with Equimax Partnership
Tata Motors has entered the Dominican Republic market through a strategic partnership with Equimax. This milestone aligns with Tata's global expansion strategy, introducing commercial vehicles to support the region's logistics and infrastructure. The company's diverse vehicle portfolio aims to meet national development needs.
Tata Motors has taken a significant step in its global expansion plan by entering the Dominican Republic market. On Wednesday, the Indian automotive giant announced a strategic partnership with Equimax, which will serve as its authorized distributor in the region.
This launch represents a pivotal moment in Tata Motors' strategy to extend its footprint globally. The company unveiled a specialized array of commercial vehicles tailored to the evolving demands of the Dominican Republic's logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery sectors.
Asif Shamim, Head of International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, emphasized the market's potential. 'The Dominican Republic is aligned with our ambitions for global growth in commercial vehicles. With the country's expanding economy and infrastructure, our solutions are well-suited to contribute to national development goals,' Shamim said. Tata Motors continues to expand its reach, with commercial vehicles now present in over 40 countries, offering a range from sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks.
