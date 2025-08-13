Forging Future Tech Ties: India and Singapore Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

In a bid to enhance bilateral cooperation, India and Singapore convened to discuss advancements in technology, trade, connectivity, and digitisation. The third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) unfolded in New Delhi, engaging ministers from both nations in extensive dialogue.

Led by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several cabinet members, the meeting was attended by six Singaporean ministers, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. The discussions highlighted the synergy between government and industry, essential for propelling India-Singapore relations forward.

Singapore serves as India's largest trading partner in the ASEAN bloc and a pivotal source of foreign direct investments. In the financial year 2024-25, India imported goods worth USD 21.2 billion from Singapore, while exports totaled USD 14.4 billion. The partnership, rooted in a comprehensive strategic agreement, continues to thrive as investments hover between USD 10 billion and USD 15 billion annually.