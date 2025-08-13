Youth Empowerment: BRICS CCI Dialogue Paves Way for Future Leaders

The BRICS CCI Youth Leadership Dialogue 2.0 recently unfolded in New Delhi, placing the spotlight on youth-powered solutions to spearhead India's development priorities. This week-long event, supported by BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sought to harness the vibrant ideas and energy of India's young talents to address the nation's evolving challenges.

Aligned with the celebrations of International Youth Day, the summit built on the success of its first edition, reinforcing its commitment to groom young leaders in India. With the country primed to host one of the largest working-age populations globally in the upcoming two decades, the Dialogue accentuated the necessity of engaging youth in shaping policy and governance.

The summit featured an impressive roster of speakers from politics, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, and corporate sectors. These sessions aimed to equip the participants with the skills, networks, and confidence required to become influential global leaders. Notable figures, including Mr. Sameep Shastri and other BRICS CCI Core Committee members, emphasized the transformative role of empowerment in contributing to a brighter, more dynamic future for both India and the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)