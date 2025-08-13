Left Menu

Unveiling India's New Defence Index Tracking Economic Growth

BSE Index Services has introduced the BSE India Defence Index to monitor and analyze the economic performance of the defense sector in India. Derived from the BSE 1000, this index enables passive investment strategies and acts as a benchmark for fund portfolios, reflecting the sector's transformative phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:25 IST
Unveiling India's New Defence Index Tracking Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BSE Index Services, a division of the stock exchange BSE, has unveiled a new defence index aimed at tracking the performance of stocks tied to the defense theme.

This BSE India Defence Index is formulated from the BSE 1000 Index's constituents and undergoes semi-annual reconstitution every June and December.

Designed to enhance passive strategies like ETFs and mutual funds, the index also provides a referential benchmark for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) investments reflecting the sector's rapid evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025