Unveiling India's New Defence Index Tracking Economic Growth

The BSE Index Services, a division of the stock exchange BSE, has unveiled a new defence index aimed at tracking the performance of stocks tied to the defense theme.

This BSE India Defence Index is formulated from the BSE 1000 Index's constituents and undergoes semi-annual reconstitution every June and December.

Designed to enhance passive strategies like ETFs and mutual funds, the index also provides a referential benchmark for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) investments reflecting the sector's rapid evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)