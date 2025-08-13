Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises Soars with 79% Profit Surge

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises reported a 79% increase in net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ending June, up from Rs 83.72 crore the previous year. Its income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore from Rs 1,113.44 crore year-over-year. The company, founded in 1986, operates in real estate, hotels, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:02 IST
Brigade Enterprises Soars with 79% Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Enterprises, a prominent real estate developer, announced a substantial 79% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ending in June.

In comparison, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs 83.72 crore during the same period last year. Its total income rose significantly, climbing to Rs 1,332.86 crore from Rs 1,113.44 crore a year earlier, as indicated by a regulatory filing.

Founded in 1986, the company operates across various sectors, including real estate, hotels, and education, with a significant presence in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025