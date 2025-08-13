Brigade Enterprises Soars with 79% Profit Surge
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises reported a 79% increase in net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ending June, up from Rs 83.72 crore the previous year. Its income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore from Rs 1,113.44 crore year-over-year. The company, founded in 1986, operates in real estate, hotels, and education.
Brigade Enterprises, a prominent real estate developer, announced a substantial 79% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ending in June.
In comparison, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs 83.72 crore during the same period last year. Its total income rose significantly, climbing to Rs 1,332.86 crore from Rs 1,113.44 crore a year earlier, as indicated by a regulatory filing.
Founded in 1986, the company operates across various sectors, including real estate, hotels, and education, with a significant presence in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others.
