Brigade Enterprises Soars with 79% Profit Surge

Brigade Enterprises, a prominent real estate developer, announced a substantial 79% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ending in June.

In comparison, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs 83.72 crore during the same period last year. Its total income rose significantly, climbing to Rs 1,332.86 crore from Rs 1,113.44 crore a year earlier, as indicated by a regulatory filing.

Founded in 1986, the company operates across various sectors, including real estate, hotels, and education, with a significant presence in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)